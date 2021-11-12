Euroseas Ltd. Announces Agreement to Acquire a 6,350 teu Container Vessel, built in 2005 and Agreement to Enter into a Three-year Charter for the Vessel

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA, the “Company” or “Euroseas”), an owner and operator of container carrier vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for containerized cargoes, announced today that it has agreed to acquire M/V Leo Paramount, a 6,350 teu container vessel built in 2005, for $40 million. The vessel, which is expected to be delivered to the Company within 2021 and be renamed M/V Marcos V, will be financed by own funds and a bank loan. Contemporaneously with the acquisition, the vessel will enter into a three-year time charter contract at a daily rate of $42,200 with a possible extension for an additional (fourth) year at the option of the charterer at $15,000 per day.

Aristides Pittas, Chairman and CEO of Euroseas commented:

“We are pleased to announce the acquisition of M/V Leo Paramount, an intermediate containership, built in 2005. This acquisition continues our strategy of carefully constructed transactions minimizing the market risk by reducing, by the end of the charter, the cost basis to around its scrap value. The charter contract we have entered into with a first class charterer is expected to contribute about $35 million of EBITDA during the first three years of the contract providing us with a significant return on our investment. Furthermore, depending on the market after the end of the charter in three or four years we may have significant additional upside.

“With a fleet of sixteen feeder and intermediate containerships on the water, after the delivery of the above vessel, and two modern feeder newbuildings expected to be delivered in the first half of 2023, Euroseas reinforces its position as the main US publicly listed company focusing on feeder and intermediate container vessels. We believe, our growing presence in the sector and the public markets provides with a solid platform to consolidate in it other vessels or fleets.”

Fleet Profile:

After the delivery of M/V Piraeus Trader to its fleet, the Euroseas Ltd. fleet profile will be as follows:

Note:

(*) TC denotes time charter. Charter duration indicates the earliest redelivery date; All dates listed are the earliest redelivery dates under each TC unless the contract rate is lower than the current market rate in which cases the latest redelivery date is assumed; vessels with the latest redelivery date shown are marked by (+).

(**) The CONTEX (Container Ship Time Charter Assessment Index) has been published by the Hamburg and Bremen Shipbrokers’ Association (VHBS) since October 2007. The CONTEX is a company-independent index of time charter rates for container ships. It is based on assessments of the current day charter rates of six selected container ship types, which are representative of their size categories: Type 1,100 TEU and Type 1,700 TEU with a charter period of one year, and the Types 2,500, 2,700, 3,500 and 4,250 TEU all with a charter period of two years.

(***) Rate is net of commissions (which are typically 5-6.25%)

Source: Euroseas Ltd.