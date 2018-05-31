Euroseas Ltd. Announces Completion of the Spin-off of its Drybulk Fleet into EuroDry Ltd.

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) (the “Company”), an owner and operator of container carrier vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for containerized cargoes, announced today that it has completed the spin-off of its drybulk fleet into EuroDry Ltd. Euroseas shareholders received one EuroDry Ltd share for every five shares of the Company they owned. Shares of EuroDry Ltd. will commence trading today, May 31, 2018 on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol “EDRY.”

Aristides Pittas, Chairman and CEO of Euroseas, commented: “We are very pleased to complete the spin-off of our drybulk fleet into a separate publicly listed company, EuroDry Ltd. Euroseas now becomes a pure containership company, the only US-listed containership owner focused on the feeder sector. We expect that our clear sector strategy and growth plans will allow Euroseas to trade much closer to its net asset value, which we believe it to be around $3 per share.”

Euroseas Ltd. was formed on May 5, 2005 under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 140 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker ESEA.

Euroseas operates in the container shipping markets. Euroseas’ operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified affiliated ship management company and Eurobulk (Far East) Ltd. Inc., which are responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements.

The Company has a fleet of 12 vessels in the water, including one Handymax drybulk carrier, that has been sold and will be delivered to its new owners by June 30, 2018, ten Feeder containerships and one Intermediate containership. Euroseas eleven containerships have a total cargo capacity of 25,483 teu.

Source: Euroseas Ltd.