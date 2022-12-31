Euroseas Ltd. Announces the Sale of 5,610 teu Container Vessel, built in 2001

Recent News

  

Euroseas Ltd., an owner and operator of container vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for containerized cargoes, announced today that it has agreed to sell M/V Akinada Bridge, a 5,610 teu intermediate containership vessel built in 2001, at a gross price of $14.2 million. The vessel is expected to be delivered to its buyers in the beginning of January 2023.

After the sale of M/V “Akinada Bridge”, the Euroseas Ltd. fleet and employment profile will be as follows:

Source: Euroseas Ltd.

