Euroseas Ltd. Announces the Sale of 5,610 teu Container Vessel, built in 2001
Euroseas Ltd., an owner and operator of container vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for containerized cargoes, announced today that it has agreed to sell M/V Akinada Bridge, a 5,610 teu intermediate containership vessel built in 2001, at a gross price of $14.2 million. The vessel is expected to be delivered to its buyers in the beginning of January 2023.
Fleet Profile
After the sale of M/V “Akinada Bridge”, the Euroseas Ltd. fleet and employment profile will be as follows:Full Report
Source: Euroseas Ltd.