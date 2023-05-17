Euroseas Ltd. Reports First Net Revenues of $41.9 Million

Euroseas Ltd., an owner and operator of container carrier vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for containerized cargoes, announced today its results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023 and declared a common stock dividend.

First Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

Total net revenues of $41.9 million.

Net income of $28.8 million or $4.11 and $4.10 earnings per share basic and diluted, respectively.

Adjusted net income1 for the period was $21.7 million or $3.10 and $3.09 per share basic and diluted, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $26.0 million.

An average of 17.1 vessels were owned and operated during the first quarter of 2023 earning an average time charter equivalent rate of $29,231 per day. Refer to a subsequent section of the Press Release for the definition and method of calculation of time charter equivalent rate.

Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share for the first quarter of 2023 payable on or about June 16, 2023 to shareholders of record on June 9, 2023, as part of the Company’s common stock dividend plan.

As of May 16, 2023 we had repurchased 348,419 of our common stock in the open market for a total of about $7.0 million, since the initiation of our share repurchase plan of up to $20 million announced in May 2022.

As previously announced, on April 6, 2023, the Company took delivery of its first newbuilding M/V “Gregos”, an eco 2,800 teu feeder containership from Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. in South Korea. The vessel is EEDI Phase 3 compliant and equipped with a Tier III engine and other sustainability linked features including installation of AMP (alternative maritime power). The acquisition was financed with a combination of own funds and a sustainability-linked loan provided by Eurobank S.A. Following its delivery, M/V “Gregos” commenced a thirty-six to forty month charter with Asyad Lines.

Aristides Pittas, Chairman and CEO of Euroseas commented:

“During the first quarter and through mid-May of 2023, containership charter rates staged a comeback of 15-20% compared to the low levels reached, for most segments, during February of 2023. During the same period, we were able to re-charter two of our vessels whose contracts expired for two and three-year long charters at rates higher than originally anticipated reflecting the resilience of the market and the apparent belief of charterers that feeder vessels will be in short supply. This is likely a reflection of the fact that, while the overall orderbook of the fleet looms at around 30%, the orderbook for vessels with capacity less than 6000 teu, i.e. the segment we mainly operate, is around 11%; the latter fact coupled with the larger percentage of vessels older than 20 years suggest that the fleet could even decline in that segment. Of course, as we mentioned on several occasions previously, the larger vessels establish the overall trends in the market but, nevertheless, the better supply dynamics for the feeder and intermediate size vessels should provide a certain degree of comfort for owners like Euroseas.

“The larger comfort for Euroseas, though, lies with our charter coverage which runs well into 2025 and amounts to about $400 million of contracted revenues. In terms of coverage, our fleet is contracted in excess of 90% for the remaining of 2023 and in excess of 65% for 2024. Our contracted revenues alone over 2023 and 2024 are expected to generate earnings in excess of $20 per share which will be further increased by the revenues from our yet unchartered days.

“We remain focused on efficiently operating our fleet, reducing our carbon footprint, and taking delivery of our remaining eight newbuilding vessels while at the same time looking and evaluating investment opportunities with minimal residual value risk that are accretive to our earnings. In parallel, we continue rewarding our shareholders by declaring a $0.50 a share quarterly dividend and executing on our share repurchase program which we believe represents one of the best investment opportunities as our shares trade at less than half of their intrinsic value.”

Tasos Aslidis, Chief Financial Officer of Euroseas commented: “In a market environment where charter rates have significantly slid compared to last year, our net revenues decreased only slightly to $41.9 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to $45.4 million during the same period of last year. This was due to the fact that most of our vessels are employed in time charter contracts booked before the decline of the market rates started. During the first quarter of 2023, we operated 17.1 vessels versus 16.0 vessels during the same period of last year.

“On a per-vessel-per-day basis, our vessels earned a 14.0% lower average time charter equivalent rates in the first quarter of 2023 as compared to the same period of 2022. Again, on a per-vessel-per-day basis, the sum of vessel operating expenses, management fees and general and administrative expenses increased by 10.2% during the first quarter of 2023 as compared to the same period in 2022 which was attributable to the higher prices for all the categories of vessel supplies paid for our vessels compared to the same period of 2022. We believe that we continue to maintain one of the lowest operating cost structures amongst the public shipping companies which is one of our competitive advantages.

“Adjusted EBITDA during the first quarter of 2023 was $26.0 million compared to $31.1 million achieved for the first quarter of 2022.

“Finally, as of March 31, 2023, our outstanding debt (excluding the unamortized loan fees) is about $121.0 million versus restricted and unrestricted cash of about $33.9 million.”

First Quarter 2023 Results:

For the first quarter of 2023, the Company reported total net revenues of $41.9 million representing a 7.6% decrease over total net revenues of $45.4 million during the first quarter of 2022. On average, 17.1 vessels were owned and operated during the first quarter of 2023 earning an average time charter equivalent rate of $29,231 per day compared to 16.0 vessels in the same period of 2022 earning on average $33,986 per day. The Company reported a net income for the period of $28.8 million, as compared to a net income of $29.9 million for the first quarter of 2022.

Vessel operating expenses for the first quarter of 2023 amounted to $9.8 million as compared to $8.4 million for the same period of 2022. The increased amount is due to the higher number of vessels owned and operated in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the corresponding period of 2022, as well as due to inflationary increases, resulting in higher prices being paid for all the categories of vessel supplies. Depreciation expense for the first quarter of 2023 amounted to $5.3 million compared to $3.7 million for the same period of 2022 due to the increased number of vessels in the Company’s fleet and the fact that the new vessels acquired in the second quarter of 2022 have a higher average daily depreciation charge as a result of their higher acquisition price compared to the remaining vessels. Related party management fees for the first quarter of 2023 increased to $1.4 million from $1.2 million for the same period of 2022 as a result of the higher number of vessels in our fleet and the adjustment for inflation in the daily vessel management fee, effective from January 1, 2023, increasing it from 720 Euros to 775 Euros, partly offset by the favorable movement of the euro/dollar exchange rate.

In the first quarter of 2023 one of our vessels completed her special survey with drydock for a total cost of $0.6 million. In the first quarter of 2022 two of our vessels completed their intermediate survey in water and one of our vessels completed her special survey with drydock for a total cost of $1.8 million. Finally, during the first quarter of 2023 and 2022, we had other operating income of $1.3 million and other operating expenses of $0.35 million, respectively. The operating income for 2023 relates to loss of hire insurance for two of our vessels. For the same period of 2022 the other operating expenses relate to settlement of accounts with charterers. The results of the Company for the first quarter of 2023 include a $5.2 million gain on sale of M/V “Akinada Bridge” that was completed in January 2023. General and administrative expenses increased to $1.1 million in the first quarter of 2023, as compared to $1.0 million in the same period of 2022, mainly due to the increased cost of our stock incentive plan.

Interest and other financing costs for the first quarter of 2023 amounted to $0.9 million, partly offset by capitalized interest of $1.1 million charged on the cost of our newbuilding program, for a total cost of other finance and interest of $2.0 million, as compared to interest and other financing costs of 1.0 million for the same period of 2022. This increase is due to the increased amount of debt and the increase in the weighted average LIBOR / SOFR rate in the current period compared to the same period of 2022. For the three months ended March 31, 2023 the Company recognized a $0.24 million loss on its interest rate swap contracts, comprising a $0.36 million realized gain and a $0.60 million unrealized loss. For the three months ended March 31, 2022 the Company recognized a $2.34 million gain on its interest rate swap contracts, comprising a $0.04 million realized loss and a $2.38 million unrealized gain.

Adjusted EBITDA1 for the first quarter of 2023 was $26.0 million, compared to $31.1 million achieved for the first quarter of 2022. Please see below for Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation to net income.

Basic and diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2023 was $4.11 and $4.10, respectively, calculated on 6,998,213 basic and 7,014,090 diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $4.15 and $4.13, respectively, calculated on 7,221,941 basic and 7,254,593 diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding.

Excluding the effect on the income for the quarter of the unrealized loss on derivatives the amortization of below market time charters acquired, the depreciation charged due to the increased value of the vessel acquired with below market time charter and the gain on sale of vessel (if any), the adjusted earnings per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 would have been $3.10 and $3.09 per share basic and diluted, respectively, compared to adjusted earnings of $3.71 and $3.70 per share basic and diluted, respectively, for the first quarter of 2022. Usually, security analysts do not include the above items in their published estimates of earnings per share.

Source: Euroseas