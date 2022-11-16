Euroseas Ltd. Says Container Shipping Rates Declined by almost 80% in Two Months

Euroseas Ltd., an owner and operator of container carrier vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for containerized cargoes, announced its results for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights:

Total net revenues of $46.0 million. Net income and net income attributable to common shareholders of $25.2 million or $3.50 earnings per share basic and diluted. Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders1 for the period was $20.9 million or $2.90 per share basic and diluted.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $26.2 million.

An average of 18.0 vessels were owned and operated during the third quarter of 2022 earning an average time charter equivalent rate of $30,893 per day.

Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share for the third quarter of 2022 payable on or about December 16, 2022 to shareholders of record on December 9, 2022 as part of the Company’s common stock dividend plan.

As of November 14, 2022 we had repurchased 138,936 of our common stock in the open market for a total of about $3.0 million, under our share repurchase plan of up to $20 million announced in May 2022.

Nine Months 2022 Financial Highlights:

Total net revenues of $139.8 million. Net income and net income attributable to common shareholders of $85.9 million or $11.91 and $11.86 earnings per share basic and diluted, respectively. Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders1 for the period was $77.3 million or $10.71 and $10.67 per share basic and diluted, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $91.5 million.

An average of 16.8 vessels were owned and operated during the first nine months of 2022 earning an average time charter equivalent rate of $32,814 per day.

Aristides Pittas, Chairman and CEO of Euroseas commented:

“Containership rates reached all-time highs for most vessel segments during March of 2022, stayed near those levels through August, but since the beginning of September 2022 have started declining, dropping almost 80% until the beginning of November. Still, present charter rates are, for the segments we operate, more than double the average rates during 2019, the year before the pandemic. We believe that the precipitous decline in rates was the result of lower shipping demand due to the economic slowdown across the globe combined with the reversal of port delays and other related inefficiencies that had crept in the transportation system which increased effective vessel supply.

“Looking forward, one of the challenges in the market is the absorption of the containership orderbook standing now at nearly 29% of the existing fleet. This orderbook will start being delivered, mainly, from the second half of 2023 and onwards and is heavily concentrated on the larger containership segments and much less so on the feeder size segments we operate. The feeder fleet, in addition, has an age profile that is tilted towards older vessels and as a result it is expected to be affected the most, as compared to larger ships, by the greenhouse gas regulations being introduced in 2023, thus, further mitigating the supply growth for the segment.

“In any event, the explosion of charter rates from late 2020 to August 2022 has allowed us to charter all our vessels at very profitable rates for periods extending up to three or more years creating a backlog of contracted revenues in excess of $450 million. On the strength of this backlog, we embarked onto a newbuilding program and ordered nine modern ecologically friendly (“eco”) feeder vessels, two of which we have already contracted for a minimum period of three years. These orders will assist our transitioning into one of the most environmentally friendly feeder operators. We continuously evaluate investment opportunities that might emerge as the market conditions change but we only focus on potential acquisitions which will not require above average future charter rates to be accretive.

“Our increased earnings and liquidity have allowed us to reward our shareholders by establishing a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share. In addition, we have also established a share repurchase program as we believe that repurchasing our stock which is trading significantly below its charter adjusted net asset value represents not only a great investment opportunity for us but also enhances the value of our company for the benefit of all of our shareholders.”

Tasos Aslidis, Chief Financial Officer of Euroseas commented:

“The results of the third quarter of 2022 reflect the significantly higher time charter rates our vessels earned in the third quarter of 2022, compared to the corresponding period of 2021. The Company operated an average of 18.0 vessels, versus 14.0 vessels during the same period last year. Our net revenues increased to $46.0 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $23.0 million during the same period of last year. On a per-vessel-per-day basis, our vessels earned a 58.6% higher average charter rate in the third quarter of 2022 as compared to the same period of 2021. At the same time, total daily vessel operating expenses, including management fees, general and administrative expenses but excluding drydocking costs, during the third quarter of 2022, averaged $7,180 per vessel per day, as compared to $7,321 for the same period of last year and $7,406 per vessel per day for the first nine months of 2022 as compared to $7,033 per vessel per day for the same period of 2021. The increased operating expenses for the first nine months of 2022 are mainly attributable to difficulties in crew rotation due to COVID-19 related restrictions, the higher prices in the supply of lubricants and the increase in hull and machinery insurance premiums.

Adjusted EBITDA during the third quarter of 2022 was $26.2 million versus $10.6 million in the third quarter of last year, and it reached $91.5 million versus $26.6 million for the respective nine-month periods of 2022 and 2021.

As of September 30, 2022, our outstanding debt (excluding the unamortized loan fees) was $115.7 million versus unrestricted and restricted cash of $33.0 million. As of the same date, our scheduled debt repayments over the next 12 months amounted to about $40.1 million (excluding the unamortized loan fees).”

Third Quarter 2022 Results:

For the third quarter of 2022, the Company reported total net revenues of $46.0 million representing a 99.5% increase over total net revenues of $23.0 million during the third quarter of 2021 which was mainly the result of the higher average charter rates our vessels earned in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the corresponding period of 2021. The Company reported a net income and net income attributable to common shareholders for the period of $25.2 million, as compared to a net income and a net income attributable to common shareholders of $8.5 million, for the third quarter of 2021. On average, 18.0 vessels were owned and operated during the third quarter of 2022 earning an average time charter equivalent rate of $30,893 per day compared to 14.0 vessels in the same period of 2021 earning on average $19,482 per day.

Vessel operating expenses for the third quarter of 2022 amounted to $9.7 million as compared to $7.6 million for the same period of 2021. The increased amount is mainly due to the higher number of vessels owned and operated in the three months of 2022 compared to the same period of 2021.

Depreciation expense for the third quarter of 2022 amounted to $5.3 million compared to $1.6 million for the same period of 2021 due to the increased number of vessels in the Company’s fleet and the fact that the new vessels acquired in the fourth quarter of 2021 and second quarter of 2022 have a higher average daily depreciation charge as a result of their higher acquisition price compared to the remaining vessels.

Related party management fees for the three months ended September 30, 2022 were $1.3 million compared to $1.1 million for the same period of 2021 due to the higher number of vessels in our fleet. General and administrative expenses amounted to $1.0 million for the third quarter of 2022, as compared to $0.7 million for the third quarter of 2021. This increase is mainly attributable to the increased cost of our stock incentive plan.

In the third quarter of 2022 two of our vessels completed their special survey with drydock. The above mentioned drydocking expenses amounted to $3.7 million. In the corresponding period of 2021, the total cost was $2.7 million, incurred in connection with the special survey with drydock of one vessel and drydocking costs of another vessel that completed her special survey in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Interest and other financing costs for the third quarter of 2022 amounted to $1.3 million compared to $0.6 million for the same period of 2021. This increase is due to the increased amount of debt and increase in the weighted average LIBOR / SOFR rate in the current period compared to the same period of 2021.

For the three months ended September 30, 2022 the Company recognized a $1.8 million gain on its interest rate swap contracts, comprising $1.8 million unrealized gain from the mark-to-market valuation of our outstanding interest rate swaps and a marginal realized gain. For the three months ended June 30, 2021 the Company recognized a $0.03 million gain on its interest rate swap contract, comprising a $0.08 million unrealized gain and a $0,05 million realized loss.

Adjusted EBITDA1 for the third quarter of 2022 increased to $26.2 million compared to $10.6 million achieved during the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to the increase in revenues.

Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders for the third quarter of 2022 were $3.50, calculated on 7,199,448 and 7,211,204 basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding, respectively, compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $1.18 and $1.17 for the third quarter of 2021, calculated on 7,198,991 and 7,241,740 basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding, respectively.

Excluding the effect on the income attributable to common shareholders for the quarter of the unrealized gain on derivatives, the amortization of fair value of below market time charters acquired and the vessel depreciation on the portion of the consideration of vessels acquired with attached time charters allocated to below market time charters, the adjusted earnings attributable to common shareholders for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 would have been $2.90 per share basic and diluted, compared to adjusted earnings of $1.16 per share basic and diluted for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, after excluding unrealized gain on derivative. Usually, security analysts do not include the above items in their published estimates of earnings per share.

Nine Months 2022 Results:

For the first nine months of 2022, the Company reported total net revenues of $139.8 million representing a 151.3% increase over total net revenues of $55.6 million during the first nine months of 2021, as a result of the higher average charter rates our vessels earned and the increased number of vessels owned and operated in the first nine months of 2022 compared to the corresponding period of 2021. The Company reported a net income and net income attributable to common shareholders for the period of $85.9 million, as compared to a net income of $20.2 million and a net income attributable to common shareholders of $19.6 million for the first nine months of 2021. On average, 16.8 vessels were owned and operated during the first nine months of 2022 earning an average time charter equivalent rate of $32,814 per day compared to 14.0 vessels in the same period of 2021 earning on average $15,478 per day.

Vessel operating expenses for the nine-month period of 2022 amounted to $27.5 million as compared to $21.4 million for the same period of 2021. The increased amount is mainly due to the higher average number of vessels owned and operated in the nine months of 2022 compared to the same period of 2021, in addition to the increased crewing costs for our vessels, resulting from difficulties in crew rotation due to COVID-19 related restrictions, the higher prices in the supply of lubricants and the increase in hull and machinery insurance premiums, compared to the same period of 2021.

Depreciation expense for the first nine months of 2022 was $13.2 million compared to $4.8 million during the same period of 2021, due to the increased number of vessels in the Company’s fleet and the fact that the new vessels acquired in the fourth quarter of 2021 and the second quarter of 2022 have a higher average daily depreciation charge as a result of their higher acquisition price compared to the remaining vessels.

Related party management fees for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 were $3.6 million compared to $3.2 million for the same period of 2021 as a result of the higher number of vessels in our fleet, partly offset by the favorable movement of the euro/dollar exchange rate.

General and administrative expenses amounted to $2.9 million for the nine months period ended September 30, 2022, as compared to $2.2 million for the same period of 2021. This increase is mainly attributable to the increased cost of our stock incentive plan.

Drydocking expenses amounted to $6.2 million for the nine months of 2022 (three vessels completed their intermediate survey in water, three vessels passed their special survey with drydock and another one started its drydock in September 2022 and completed her special survey in the fourth quarter of 2022), compared to $2.9 million for the same period of 2021 (two vessels passed their special survey with drydock).

Finally, during the nine month period of 2022 and 2021, we had other operating expenses of $0.4 million and other operating income of $1.3 million, respectively. The operating expense for the nine month period of 2022 relates to the settlement of accounts with charterers, while the operating income for the nine months of 2021 mainly consisted of the proceeds from a claim award related to the sale of one of our vessels, M/V “Manolis P”, for scrap in March 2020 that initially failed to be completed due to COVID-related reasons with the vessel finally being sold to another buyer within the second quarter of 2020.

Interest and other financing costs for the first nine months of 2022 amounted to $3.5 million compared to $2.0 million for the same period of 2021. This increase is due to the increased amount of debt and the increased LIBOR / SOFR rates of our bank loans in the current period compared to the same period of 2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 the Company recognized a $4.1 million gain on its interest rate swap contracts. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 the Company recognized a $0.4 million gain on its interest rate swap contract.

Adjusted EBITDA1 for the first nine months of 2022 was $91.5 million compared to $26.6 million for the first nine months of 2021.

Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders for the first nine months of 2022 were $11.91 and $11.86, calculated on 7,215,189 and 7,240,848 basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding, respectively, compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $2.84 and $2.82 for the first nine months of 2021, calculated on 6,898,195 and 6,942,614 basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding, respectively.

Excluding the effect on the income attributable to common shareholders for the first nine months of 2022 of the unrealized gain on derivatives, the amortization of fair value of below market time charters acquired and the vessel depreciation on the portion of the consideration of vessels acquired with attached time charters allocated to below market time charters, the adjusted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 would have been $10.71 and $10.67 basic and diluted, respectively, compared to adjusted earnings of $2.76 and $2.74 per share basic and diluted, respectively, for the same period in 2021, after excluding unrealized gain on derivative and net loss on sale of vessel. As mentioned above, usually, security analysts do not include the above items in their published estimates of earnings per share.

Source: Euroseas