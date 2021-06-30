Euroseas Ltd. Signs New Building Agreements for the Acquisition of Two Fuel Efficient 2,800 teu Feeder Containerships

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA), an owner and operator of container vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for containerized cargoes, announced today that it has signed a contract for the construction of two Eco design fuel efficient containerships. The vessels will have a carrying capacity of about 2,800 teu each and will be built at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. in Korea. The two newbuildings are scheduled to be delivered during the first and second quarter of 2023, respectively. The total consideration for these two newbuilding contracts is about $76 million which will be financed with a combination of debt and equity.

Aristides Pittas, Chairman and CEO of Euroseas commented: “We are pleased to announce the ordering of two modern eco-design 2,800 teu vessels in one of the best quality shipbuilders in the world. With this order, we continue our strategy to further grow the company in a manner that creates value for our shareholders and adheres to our ESG commitment of having a more environment-friendly fleet. In that respect, it is noteworthy that the new vessels will consume about 30% less fuel than previous generation, non-eco ships. We remain very optimistic about the prospects of the container market for the next few years and we believe that these two ships that will enter our fleet in the first half of 2023 will further bolster the prospects of our company.”

Source: Euroseas Ltd