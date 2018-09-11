Recent News

  

Eurozone Employment Rises At Steady Pace

in World Economy News 11/09/2018

Eurozone employment increased at a steady pace in the second quarter, data from Eurostat showed Tuesday.

Employment increased 0.4 percent sequentially in the second quarter, the same rate as seen in the first quarter. The annual growth also remained unchanged, at 1.5 percent.

According to Eurostat estimate, there were 158 million employed, the highest on record.

Employment in EU28 climbed 0.4 percent on quarter and by 1.4 percent annually in the second quarter.

Among member states, Estonia, Poland, Cyprus and Luxembourg reported the highest increases compared with the previous quarter. Meanwhile, a decrease was observed in Latvia, Portugal, Romania and Bulgaria.
Source: RTT News

