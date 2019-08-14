Eurozone GDP Growth Eases As Estimated In Q2

Eurozone economic growth halved in the second quarter, as initially estimated, flash estimate from Eurostat showed Wednesday.

Gross domestic product grew 0.2 percent sequentially, following the first quarter’s 0.4 percent expansion. The rate was in line with the estimate released on July 31.

Year-on-year, economic growth eased to 1.1 percent from 1.2 percent, in line with the preliminary flash estimate.

Eurostat is slated to publish detailed GDP data for the second quarter on September 6.

Further, data showed that employment increased 0.2 percent sequentially in the second quarter, but weaker than the 0.4 percent rise in the first quarter.

On a yearly basis, growth in employment eased to 1.1 percent from 1.3 percent a quarter ago.

Source: RTT