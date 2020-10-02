Recent News

  

EU’s Barnier: ‘serious’ gaps persist after latest Brexit trade talks

The EU’s Brexit negotiator said on Friday afternoon the latest round of trade talks with Britain closed with “persistent serious divergences on matters of major importance” for the bloc.

Michel Barnier noted fresh progress on aviation safety and safeguards of fundamental rights but said there was none on personal data protection or carbon pricing.

In a statement, he also highlighted “persistent serious divergences on matters of major importance for the European Union”.

He said any new deal on economic ties with Britian must include level playing field guarantees of fair competition, including on state aid, “robust” mechanisms to solve disputes, including “effective remedies”, and an agreement on fisheries.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Marine Strauss, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Alison Williams)

