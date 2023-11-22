EU’s sugar production to grow 3% in 2023/24, says USDA

Sugar production in the European Union (EU) is projected to grow 3% in the 2023/24 season with a strong crop in the bloc’s East more than offsetting a drop in France, the United States Agriculture Department (USDA) said in a report on Tuesday.

EU’s beet sugar production was forecast at 15.5 million metric tons, the USDA said, bolstered by increased plantings mainly in Poland, up 19%, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary, and also Spain.

Planted area in France was reduced due to concerns about banned chemicals.

The European Union is the third largest sugar producer behind Brazil and India and is estimated by the USDA to be the fifth largest importer. EU imports in 2023/24 are forecast to decrease 500,000 tons to 2.5 million tons.

The USDA projected global sugar production at 183.5 million tons, 8.2 million tons higher than in 2022/23. It expected strong production in Brazil, at 41 million tons, and good output in India, a view that contrasts with some other forecasters.

USDA sees India’s crop at 36 million tons, 4 million tons higher than the previous season.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Sonali Paul)