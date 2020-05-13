Evac Evolution ballast water management system chosen for Irish Lights vessel

The Evac Evolution ballast water treatment system (BWMS) will be installed on the ILV Granuaile, an aids to navigation vessel operated by the Commissioners of Irish Lights.

The vessel’s primary function is to place and service 150 offshore buoys, which warn mariners of the location of sand banks, reefs and other offshore hazards. The vessel also provides support for the teams tasked with maintaining a further 65 lighthouses and beacons around the coast of Ireland and Northern Ireland. In addition, the ship supports the national response to maritime wreck and new dangers to navigation.

With a length of 79.69m, the ship is equipped with advanced dynamic positioning equipment and accommodates a crew of 16.

“We are delighted to have won the BWMS order for a vessel which has such an important role in maintaining safety at sea and protecting the marine environment”, said Adam Rogers, Evac’s Head of Global Sales for Ballast Water Management Systems.

The vessel will be installed with an Evac Evolution system with the capacity to treat ballast water at a rate of up to 250m3/hr. The components will be supplied in modular form enabling them to be distributed to make the best use of available space within the engine room.

The Evac Evolution attained IMO and U.S. Coast Guard Approval last year, opening the way to worldwide sales. Based on a combination of filtration and UV technology, the space-saving system is energy effective and completely chemical-free. It has a ‘feedback loop’ which uses UV transmission as the parameter for precisely determining UV dosage. This ensures effectiveness in challenging water conditions, but saves on power during normal running.

Effective in fresh, brackish and seawater, the Evac Evolution system enables vessels to operate without restriction. The system is available with capacities from 34m3/hr to 1,500m3/hr in a single unit. It can be supplied in modular form for retrofits or skid mounted for newbuild applications.

The Evac Evolution system has been fitted on vessels including cruise ships, container vessels, research ships, offshore supply vessels and cable laying craft where its small footprint and potential for flexible installation have proved to be important assets.

