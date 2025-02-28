Evaluation and financing is provided to Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha based on ‘Zero-Emission Accelerating Ship Finance’

Under Zero-Emission Accelerating Ship Finance (the Program), which is jointly operated by Development Bank of Japan Inc. (DBJ) and ClassNK, ClassNK evaluated the LNG-fueled car carrier ‘OCEANUS HIGHWAY’ (IMO No. 1046049), owned by Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE). DBJ provided financing to “K” LINE.

In the shipping industry, where environmental regulations are becoming stricter as the industry moves towards decarbonization, ClassNK evaluates ships based on a comprehensive scoring model jointly developed with DBJ from the perspective of ‘decarbonization, environmentally friendly performance, and innovativeness,’ and DBJ provides investment and financing. The project supports initiatives that contribute to the transition to decarbonization from both IR and financial perspectives.

“K” LINE is actively promoting various initiatives to support the social transition to low- and zero-carbon under its “K” LINE Environmental Vision 2050 policy. Recently, the company has been focusing on the development of the next-generation fuel ships to realize sustainable and environmentally friendly transportation. OCEANUS HIGHWAY, built by Shin Kurushima Toyohashi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., was delivered in February 2025. It is designed to reduce environmental impact utilizing LNG fuel.

The following points were highly evaluated in this assessment of the ship:

(1) The use of LNG fuel makes a 25% reduction in carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions possible compared to conventional fuel oil.

(2) Reduction in the emission of nitrogen oxides (NOx), sulfur oxides (SOx), and particulate matter (PM) through the use of LNG fuel complies with the International Maritime Organization (IMO)’s NOx Tier III regulations and SOx regulations.

The ship was given an ‘A’ rating as a ‘ship with high decarbonization, environmentally friendly performance, and innovativeness,’ recognizing that adequate environment-related investments have been made.

Through the expansion of the Program, DBJ and ClassNK will support shipping and shipbuilding companies’ efforts to contribute to the transition toward decarbonization and work together to accelerate the transition toward decarbonization in the entire maritime industry.

Source: ClassNK