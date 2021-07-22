Eveon Containers digitizes and speeds up commercial shipping and storage container supply, expands to first U.S. location

Today, Eveon Containers, the first and fully digital commercial container shopping platform, announces its first physical container supply location for the U.S. in the East Coast port hub of Newark, New Jersey. Founded in 2020 by the former vice president and CCO of international container supplier Caru Containers, Aad Storm, Eveon offers a completely digital and transparent experience to customers with commercial shipping or storage needs. Already in numerous European cities, Eveon will be swiftly expanding into other U.S. shipping hubs, before the end of 2021.

While containers are a fundamental piece of the global economy and used to transport equipment and goods, the common process of procuring containers is old-fashioned, not digitalized and the market is very opaque . Product prices are not readily available with traditional dealers; they’re either not published or prospective customers need to manually submit a written query or call someone to begin the purchase process. This leads to two major problems: incomplete cost comparison between potential suppliers and an unknown, dramatically lengthened purchase time with the customer unsure whether they paid a fair price in the end.

“Eveon flips the traditionally murky and slow container procurement process with two things suppliers can’t currently offer customers: immediately low prices as well as a fast and transparent digital customer experience,” Aad Storm said. “We’re a 100 percent digitally native supplier enabling companies to buy containers directly from our online shop and have them delivered without needing to waste time on a prior quote or inquiry. Everything is listed on the site for efficient transactions.”

Furthermore, Eveon aims to be a force for good in an industry where sustainability is not embedded in the processes of most companies.

“Of the 45 million containers currently out in the world, 1 in 3 are moved, empty,” continue Aad. “Eveon tries to reduce the need for empty shipments by selling our containers at import dominated locations, cutting CO2-emissions in the supply chain. CO2-emissions we can’t omit at the moment, for example the emissions of trucks delivering containers to our customers, we offset by supporting reforestation efforts of Land Life. As we expand our business model worldwide, we’re constantly evolving our sustainability strategy in tandem to make sure we handle our business in the most responsible way.”

Eveon readily offers three new and used container variants for storage or transportation needs: 20-ft, 40-ft, and a 40-ft High Cube. Customers will be able to immediately see product and transportation costs on Eveon’s site during their shopping process, including volume discounts. An American, New Jersey based customer service team is also available and can be reached via chat, email and phone.

Customers can choose whether they want to collect the container themselves the next day after payment, speeding up the process. Eveon also offers a regional delivery service that allows customers to have a container delivered in about three days within an area of 150 miles of Newark (and soon out of other shipping hubs across the country).

Source: Eveon Containers