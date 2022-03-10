Eveon Containers expands national shipping container supply to eight major trade hubs, 18 total

Eveon Containers, the first and fully digital commercial container shopping platform, continues its critical expansion and supply of available physical shipping and storage containers in eight critical trading hubs: Detroit, MI., Jacksonville, FL., Cincinnati, OH., Memphis, TN., Salt Lake City, UT., Wilmington, NC., St. Louis, MO., and Denver, CO. This dynamic supply totals Eveon’s expansion to eighteen coast-to-coast trading and shipping hubs across the U.S. in six months.

“Many businesses need containers for inland transport and end to end fulfillment of goods, but the supply chain congestion has made it difficult for them to source them,” said Aad Storm, Eveon’s founder and CEO. “It’s why we’re continuing to expand critical commercial hubs like Detroit and Cincinnati for industries and individuals who have immediate need to store their supply and goods. Our online stock is 100% available and unlike other container companies, customers can have their containers in as little time as 24 hours from purchase.”

To better explain Eveon’s rapid expansion in America and continued need to supply the container market, one needs only to consider that Eveon’s U.S. sales in the last quarter of 2021 increased 400% over the previous quarter. The company’s U.S. customer satisfaction score sits at an NPS rating of 79; above 50 is considered excellent.

“This makes us realize that our approach is right: people need a reliable partner and a simpler, more immediate and transparent purchasing system,” continued Aad. “We’ve sold thousands of containers in North America and Europe and are proud to continue having a very high customer satisfaction score.”

While containers are a fundamental piece of the global economy and used to transport equipment and goods, the common process of procuring containers is old-fashioned, not digitized and the market is very opaque. Product prices are not readily available with traditional dealers; they’re either not published or prospective customers need to manually submit a written query or call someone to begin the purchase process. This leads to two major problems: incomplete cost comparison between potential suppliers and an unknown, dramatically lengthened purchase time with the customer unsure whether they paid a fair price in the end.

Eveon readily offers three used container variants for storage or inland transportation needs: 20-ft, 40-ft, and a 40-ft High Cube, all ISO-compliant. Customers will be able to immediately see product and transportation costs on Eveon’s site during their shopping process, including volume discounts.

Customers can choose whether they want to collect the container themselves the next day after payment, speeding up the process. Eveon also offers a regional delivery service with an independent trucking service with available delivery persons that allows customers to have a container delivered in 3-10 days within a varying radius of 150-350 miles of area per region (and soon out of even more shipping hubs across the country). Customers wanting to confirm delivery zones can find details on Eveon’s site. An American, New Jersey based customer service team is also available and can be reached via chat, email and phone.

Source: Eveon Containers