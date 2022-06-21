Ever Ace: World’s largest cargo ship unloading in UK port

The world’s largest cargo ship has arrived in the UK where it is unloading 3,267 containers.

The vessel, called the Ever Ace, holds the record for the most containers loaded on to a single ship.

It arrived at the Port of Felixstowe in Suffolk, the biggest and busiest container port in Britain, on Sunday morning.

The 1,300ft (400m) ship is capable of holding 23,992 standard containers.

The vessel, which is operated by Taiwanese shipping company Evergreen Marine Corporation, arrived in the UK from Rotterdam.

It was built in 2021, and docked at Felixstowe on its maiden voyage in September that year.

The Ever Ace will leave Felixstowe on Wednesday evening after loading 2,300 containers.

Its next port of call will be Hamburg in Germany.

In March 2021, another of the company’s ships, the Ever Given, blocked the Suez Canal, causing disruption to global shipping.

It was stuck for nearly a week, causing one of the biggest traffic jams in shipping history.

The 400m-long (1,300ft) ship was impounded for more than three months amid a dispute over compensation.

The Ever Given eventually docked at Felixstowe in August and ship-spotters lined the beach at Landguard Point to see it.

Source: BBC