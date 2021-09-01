Everfuel to deliver green hydrogen to fuel cells developed by TECO 2030

Everfuel has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with TECO 2030 for the delivery of green hydrogen to fuel TECO 2030’s fuel cells and fuel cell-based power generators in remote areas.

As part of the agreement, the companies will develop solutions enabling Everfuel to distribute and deliver green hydrogen to sites where TECO 2030’s hydrogen fuel cell power generators are located, or to ships, vehicles or equipment with TECO 2030’s fuel cells technology installed. The companies will focus particularly on exploring the possibility of providing decentralized power supply for off-grid construction projects in areas where Everfuel has available hydrogen capacity and infrastructure.

The cooperation between Everfuel and TECO 2030 will enable construction sites with no available grid connection to lower their climate footprint and reduce their emissions by switching from diesel generators to zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell generators. It will also enable other projects in remote areas that use equipment and machines that need electricity to become emissions-free.

“We are eager to develop distribution and delivery solutions for users of the robust and high-capacity fuel cells delivered by TECO 2030. We believe it will open a huge market for hydrogen and introduce zero-emission solutions in hard-to-decarbonize segments,” says Jacob Krogsgaard, the CEO of Everfuel.

“We are very excited about our new cooperation with Everfuel because it means that we will soon be able to offer our customers easy access to green hydrogen to fuel our fuel cells in areas that are difficult to decarbonize,” says Tore Enger, CEO of TECO 2030 ASA.

“Due to our new cooperation with Everfuel, many construction sites and other projects and activities that use diesel generators will now be able to reduce their climate footprint by switching to emissions-free fuel cell generators,” Enger says.

Source: TECO 2030