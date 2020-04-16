Evergreen Line Shipping Company Adds 2,000 PrimeLINE® Units to Fleet

Taiwan-based shipping company Evergreen Line recently added 2,000 Carrier Transicold PrimeLINE® units to its refrigerated container fleet, citing industry-leading energy efficiency and reliability of the model. Carrier Transicold is part of Carrier (NYSE: CARR), a leading global provider of innovative heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies.

“Carrier Transicold’s 18-year relationship with Evergreen Line continues to grow, as evident in our units forming the majority of their fleet and in this recent order. Our PrimeLINE units have been the bestselling model for 13 years and have a strong following due to their reliability and energy-efficiency, which remains Evergreen Line’s preferred option to offer their customers the most sustainable solutions,” said Andrew See, general manager, Global Container Refrigeration, Greater China, Carrier Transicold.

PrimeLINE units are regarded for best-in-class refrigeration performance and industry-leading energy efficiency, including rapid temperature pull-down, tight temperature control, high air-flow performance and low cost of ownership.

Source: Carrier Transicold