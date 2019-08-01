Evergreen Statement on Bangladesh Breakers Yard Fatality: Company Committed on Hong Kong Convention on Safe and Responsible Ship Recycling

There have been recent reports of a fatality at a shipbreaking yard in Bangladesh. A worker sadly lost his life having accidentally fallen while scrapping a container ship.

Evergreen wishes to express sympathy for this loss of life and for any other resulting from an industrial accident.

According to local sources, the ship concerned is Ever Union, which had been previously owned by Evergreen. As a consequence the company was accused of adopting irresponsible shipbreaking practices in disposing of its ships.

Evergreen wishes to clarify that it has had assurances from the buyer which acquired Ever Union from the line that the breakers yard concerned is a certified Green-Ship Recycling shipyard under ISO 9001, 14001 and 18001 standards.

Evergreen’s current policy for recycling aged ships, both at the bidding invitation and memorandum of agreement stages, stipulates that the shipbreaking yard selected by the buyer must fulfill the standards of ‘2009 Hong Kong Convention on Safe and Responsible Ship Recycling’.

Despite the convention as yet not being officially in force, Evergreen insists on the adoption of such higher standards. The company will also require that more stringent safety measures should be included in the bids for its end-of-life vessels in the future in order to be assured that they will be scrapped in a safe and eco-friendly manner.

Source: Evergreen