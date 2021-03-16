Evitalz Signs Up As New Inmarsat Fleet Connect Dedicated Bandwidth Application Provider

Evitalz and Inmarsat, the world leader in global, mobile satellite communications, have signed an agreement for Evitalz to join the fast-growing group of certified application providers to offer a dedicated application for Inmarsat’s Fleet Connect service.

Fleet Connect is a dedicated bandwidth service that provides connectivity independent of the ship owners’ primary bandwidth, allowing Application Providers to have an always-on, or on-demand, two-way communication channel to the vessel.

Evitalz will use Fleet Connect to provide its telehealth/telemedicine solution; a combination of FDA approved and CE certified medical devices that use its VitaLink app to record and interpret the patient’s vital signs in real-time. The diagnostic readings are gathered from the devices and compiled with patient symptoms and other data, and wirelessly sent to the app. Evitalz provides shipmasters or care-givers with a ‘plug n play’ medical diagnostic infrastructure to perform vital checks of a patient, wherever, whenever.

“Thanks to Inmarsat, we have witnessed a ‘sea change’ in the way vessels communicate. Today’s crew also demand smart health care onboard and a higher standard of care. High-speed connectivity is making the difference and Fleet Xpress enables vessels anywhere in the world to stay connected 24/7 and therefore onboard telehealth facilities are very reliable and affordable”, said Mr Nanda Kumar, founder & CEO of Evitalz Information Management Pvt Ltd.

“It is our aim is to use Inmarsat’s high-speed connectivity services to meet one mandate of the Maritime Labour Convention (MLC), namely, to offer shore-like care at sea and the ability to provide medical consultations and non-emergency medical calls” added Kumar.

“We are delighted to be working with an innovative start-up such as Evitalz,” said Marco Cristoforo Camporeale, Head of Digital Solutions, Inmarsat Maritime. “Safety is in our DNA, after delivering 30 years of vital GMDSS safety services at sea. Partnering with Evitalz supports our ongoing dedication to protecting and saving lives at sea.” says Marco.

Using Fleet Connect, Evitalz will deliver a cost-effective healthcare package for improved health and wellbeing onboard and a safer future for the seafarer.

