Evolving shipper alliances cause volume dip at Port of Long Beach

Changes in how and where cargo carriers bring their goods into the U.S. have led to a dip over the past couple of months in the number of containers coming into the Port of Long Beach, officials said Monday, Sept. 10.

Container volumes have fallen for two straight months at the nation’s second-busiest seaport, a rarity since volumes typically don’t drop for more than one month before rebounding.

In August, cargo traffic was down 1.9 percent compared to the same month in 2017, according to port data. The month before, the port suffered a 4.4 percent drop in overall traffic.

About 679,000 20-foot container units moved through Long Beach docks in August and 688,000 in July. In June, the last month before the shifts, the port had the busiest cargo month in its history, moving over 752,000 containers, 14 percent more than the same month last year.

The port’s decline in cargo over the last two months is in large part a result of alliances formed by ocean carriers, according to Port of Long Beach Executive Director Mario Cordero. As part of the alliances, some carriers share space on each others’ vessels to cut down on costs and bypass certain marine terminals, particularly if the carriers operate terminals that are within relatively close proximity to one another.

“Three of the monthly (carrier) services that normally called at the Port of Long Beach were called over to the Port of LA,” said POLB spokesman Lee Peterson. “It’s meant about two to three fewer ships a month.”

A smaller factor in the August container numbers, Cordero said, is the higher tariffs on imported goods imposed by the U.S. and China over the past two months, but that hasn’t contributed to the fall in traffic.

“That appears to have helped increase traffic, as shippers act to beat duties imposed on goods this summer,” Cordero said.

“There was definitely a ramping up of activity,” Peterson confirmed.

Despite the downturn over the past couple of months, the port is still on pace to shatter its record for annual container traffic. The POLB moved 5.32 million units through the first eight months of the year, which is 9.4 percent above the pace of 2017, Long Beach’s best year ever for container traffic.

