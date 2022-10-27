Evos, Hydrogenious LOHC Technologies and the Port of Rotterdam announced on 15 October that they had jointly signed a memorandum of understanding to create large-scale import facilities for hydrogen.

The import infrastructure will be located at the Port of Amsterdam.

The facilities for hydrogen import will comprise of a liquid organic hydrogen carrier (LOHC) dehydrogenation plant with a capacity of up to 100-150tonnes/day of hydrogen as well as related storage and handling facilities.

LOHC technology was chosen following a feasibility study. .

Other European ports, such as Rotterdam and Zeebrugge, have opted to follow the ammonia route in regards to hydrogen import and storage rather than LOHC technology.

Nonetheless, the Evos Amsterdam terminals were said to “need only relatively minor modifications to storage and distribute LOHC in the port and beyond”.

Hydrogenious already uses thermal oil benzyl toluene within the Port of Amsterdam and plans to make use of the existing nautical infrastructure already in the port.

No timescale was put on when the facilities would be finished.

In mid-September, the Port of Amsterdam signed an MoU with both the Irish energy firm EIH2 and the Port of Cork for the import of green (renewable) hydrogen sourced from offshore wind farms in Ireland to the Netherlands.

Source: ICIS by Gary Hornby, https://www.icis.com/explore/resources/news/2022/10/25/10818388/evos-hydrogenious-port-of-rotterdam-sign-hydrogen-agreement/