exactEarth Launches exactAIS Platinum Plus Service – Taking Real-Time Global AIS Vessel Tracking to a New Level

exactEarth Ltd. (“the Company”) (TSX: XCT), announces the launch of exactAIS Platinum Plus, the newest member of its industry-leading exactAIS® family of global real-time AIS vessel identification and tracking data services.

The addition of Platinum Plus to the exactAIS family of data services augments the Company’s real-time satellite AIS capability through the addition of thousands of coastal and vessel-based terrestrial AIS receivers to raise exactAIS performance to an unprecedented level. The additional AIS receivers will provide significantly enhanced vessel detection in ports and regions of high vessel density to deliver the ultimate in real-time global AIS vessel identification and location data services.

At the core of the exactAIS family of services is exactView RT, the Company’s second-generation satellite constellation. exactView RT consists of 58 payloads that are hosted onboard the Iridium NEXT constellation of satellites and is capable of delivering AIS data services from any vessel, anywhere on the globe, relaying that data securely to customers in real-time.

“exactEarth pioneered commercial satellite AIS, and our continued pledge to our customers and partners is to always provide them with the best in global AIS service performance and reliability”, said Peter Mabson, exactEarth CEO. “Today, we continue to fulfill that pledge by launching our Platinum Plus service which raises our performance bar even higher. Platinum Plus will further enhance the service level we can offer our customers, and we believe it will be essential for companies who are developing advanced analytics for surveillance, fisheries and fleet management markets.”

Platinum Plus will track and identify more than 600,000 AIS equipped vessels globally – of which approximately 250,000 of those vessels are in daily operation – with industry leading update rates and lowest available data latency.

Platinum Plus is available in a wide range of data delivery methods, formats and area or vessel list filtering to meet the full range of customer and partner needs. For more information, please visit our website at www.exactearth.com

Source: exactEarth Ltd.