Excelerate Energy Completes Fleet’s Ship Management Transition

Excelerate Energy (Excelerate), a US-based LNG company, announced today the successful transition of Excelerate’s entire fleet of floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) to Excelerate Technical Management (ETM), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Excelerate.

“Congratulations to our ship management team overseeing this effort and the 600 plus seafarers that supported,” said Steven Kobos, President and Chief Executive Officer of Excelerate Energy. “Transitioning 10 ships in 10 months is a tremendous accomplishment in any year, but especially in 2020. Through ETM, we look forward to continuing to provide the seamless service our customers have come to know and expect.”

Excelerate began transitioning its fleet in February with the FSRU Experience after The Republic of the Marshall Islands and the Government of Belgium awarded Interim Documents of Compliance (DoC) under the International Safety Management (ISM) Code to ETM. Excelerate completed the transition of the tenth and final FSRU Excellence on October 28. As each FSRU undergoes scheduled maintenance and upgrades, Excelerate plans to repaint its vessels in the corporate brand colors and design.

“At Excelerate, we hold ourselves to the highest standards, and this transition gives us an opportunity to enhance our already rigorous safety management programs,” said Cal Bancroft, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Excelerate Energy. “It also demonstrates our commitment to stewardship, accountability, improvement, and leadership and providing more flexible and seamless services to clients.”

With the transition to the new ship management, customers can continue to expect:

Consistency of operational excellence and approach to personnel development seagoing and shore-based, to ensure a high-performing organization;

Continuous development of robust environmental and safety culture;

Breadth and depth in ETM’s skillsets for today’s demands and tomorrow’s needs; and

Delivery of exceptional performance on a sustainable basis.

