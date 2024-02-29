EXMAR And ENI Celebrate Congo’s First LNG Cargo

Senior representatives from Eni, Exmar and the project partners gathered yesterday with Congolese institutions to celebrate the successful start-up of LNG production and the first shipment of LNG from the Republic of the Congo. This milestone completes the implementation of the first phase of Eni-operated Congo LNG project.

The Congo LNG project features a liquefaction facility, the Tango FLNG, with a capacity of about 1 billion cubic meters per year (BCMA), moored alongside EXMAR’s Excalibur Floating Storage Unit (FSU), using an innovative configuration called “split mooring”, implemented here for the first time in a floating LNG terminal. EXMAR built and formerly owned Tango FLNG and provides the Excalibur FSU on a long-term charter and will be in charge of all terminal operations on the Congo LNG Project.

The Congo LNG project, sanctioned by Eni in December 2022, comes on stream after just 1 year in line with the initial timeline. This achievement was made possible in close corporation with Eni as partner and building upon EXMAR’s experience within the floating infrastructure space.

Exmar is a provider of floating solutions for the operation, transportation and transformation of gas, and has a fleet of 40 LPG/ ammonia carriers and floating infrastructure solutions. Exmar develops, builds and operates floating production, storage and offloading solutions to help customers improve global access to energy and make their oil, LNG or gas production more sustainable. In line with this commitment, the company is actively engaged in the development of several innovative FLNG and FSRU projects.

Source: EXMAR