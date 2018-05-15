Exmar: FSRU to Start Operations

EXMAR is pleased to announce that it has executed a fully effective ten year charter with Gunvor for the provision of its FSRU (floating Storage and Regasification Unit) barge and related services in Bangladesh. The EXMAR FSRU barge is currently at Keppel Shipyard undergoing site specific modifications after having been delivered from Wison Offshore and Marine in December 2017. The FSRU barge is expected to arrive in Bangladesh in the fourth quarter of this year and start operations after its full commissioning. Currently the FSRU has been fully paid by EXMAR and the financing of the unit is under discussion. As a leading global trader of LNG, Gunvor is keen to support the development of new LNG markets by providing reliable and efficient LNG infrastructure solutions. The floating solution developed and operated by EXMAR is going to perfectly serve Gunvor’s long term strategy, and the group is very satisfied with its first strategic move in the FSRU space in cooperation with EXMAR.

Source: EXMAR