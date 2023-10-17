EXMAR hits milestone to equip gas newbuilds with ammonia dual-fuel engines

EXMAR LPG BV, a joint venture between EXMAR and Seapeak, is going ahead with ammonia as fuel for two Midsize Gas Carriers (MGCs) on order at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard in South Korea. The ships will be the first ever oceangoing vessels to be propelled by dual-fuel ammonia engines, allowing for close to zero emissions trading when using ammonia. The engines will be delivered by WINGD and the fuel supply system by Wärtsilä Gas Solutions.

“As leading global transporters of ammonia, we are proud to be developing vessels with an operational carbon footprint reduction of 90%, which significantly exceeds the International Maritime Organization (IMO)’s emissions reduction targets. This is possible thanks to the decades of experience of EXMAR’s operational and technical teams, and the joint effort and contribution of all our project partners,” said Carl- Antoine Saverys, Executive Director at EXMAR.

The 46,000 m³ MGCs are scheduled for delivery in early 2026.

Throughout the design and development phase of the vessels, meticulous attention has been given to operational safety when introducing a toxic substance into the engine room. A risk-based design appraisal conducted by classification society Lloyds Register, combined with input from our seasoned crews and accepted by the Flag State (Belgium), has been paramount during the process and will continue to guide further design enhancements.

As a global leader in the maritime transportation of ammonia and LPG and the transformation of gasses, EXMAR has a long tradition of innovation in new ship designs, including the world’s first floating infrastructure platforms. With over four decades of know-how in handling ammonia cargoes, the company and its dedicated seafarers are confident in their ability to navigate safely and successfully using this new zero-carbon shipping fuel.

Source: EXMAR