EXMAR Netherlands BV, a fully owned subsidiary of EXMAR NV (“EXMAR”), yesterday bought back a nominal value of NOK 87 million in the EXMAR02 bond with ISIN NO0010852767 and maturity date 27 May 2022.

In total, EXMAR has now bought back a nominal value of NOK 135 million of the EXMAR02 bond.

Source: EXMAR