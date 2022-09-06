EXMAR: Newbuild order for two upgraded Midsize Carriers

Exmar LPG, a joint venture (JV) between EXMAR and Seapeak, is pleased to announce a firm order of two Midsize Carriers with HMD (Hyundai Mipo Dockyard). These will be state of the art 46,000 m³ dual fuel (LPG) vessels and will be trendsetting in the Midsize Gas Carriers segment. The delivery of the first vessel will be in in the fourth quarter of 2024 and the second vessel will arrive in the first quarter of 2025.

Furthermore, the JV hasthe option on two additional vessels of 46,000 m³ for delivery in 2025 and these have the option to be delivered with Ammonia dual fuel propulsion. EXMAR, a leading player and innovator in the transportation of liquefied gas products, continues to invest in new vessels helping to decarbonize shipping. EXMAR currently owns/operates 19 Midsize Gas Carriers, three Very Large Gas Carriers and 10 Pressurized vessels

Source: EXMAR