EXMAR Reports Strong First Quarter Results

The Executive Committee of EXMAR NV today reports its first quarter results of 2024

HIGHLIGHTS

• All Infrastructure assets are employed with 100% uptime.

• Shipping business unit performance is reflecting healthy market conditions.

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

• An investment in PS Marine Holding Ltd for USD 7.0 million, representing a 4.1% stake in the company

• The offshore accommodation barge Wariboko has been sold to Middle Eastern buyers

KEY EVENTS FIRST QUARTER 2024 AND OUTLOOK

The figures discussed below are all based on the proportional consolidation method.

SHIPPING

Result performance of Shipping during the first three months of 2024 was robust, in line with first quarter of 2023.

Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGC)

The VLGCs FLANDERS PIONEER and FLANDERS INNOVATION continued to perform under their current contracts with Equinor. VLGC BW TOKYO performs well in the BW VLGC pool and still benefits from rewarding revenues achieved in the VLGC segment.

Midsize Gas Carriers (MGC)

The MGC rates have also been sustainably firm on the back of the strong VLGC market, with a strong demand from LPG whilst the demand and tonne mile for ammonia transport was reduced from last year’s strength due to lower natural gas prices. The MGC fleet is for respectively 95% and 37% employed for 2024 and 2025 on term contracts.

Pressurized

In the Far East, China’s construction and petrochemical industry are still under some pressure affecting propylene demand for the pressurized ships. The staggering Chinese economy may further temper demand and rates in this segment. In the West, the coaster rates have remained stable.

EXMAR’s owns and operates 10 pressurized ships globally, that are employed for respectively 89% and 36% for 2024 and 2025 on a term basis.

All Infrastructure assets are employed at 100%.

The financial performance in the first three months of 2024 reflects the employment of the FSRU EEMSHAVEN LNG and the LNGC EXCALIBUR as well as the engineering, procurement and conversion works for the CONGO LNG project with ENI.

EEMSHAVEN LNG continues to perform as per expectations.

With respect to the MARINE XII project, Tango FLNG has produced its first LNG cargo during the first quarter of 2024, placing the Republic of Congo on the list of LNG-producing countries. Excalibur FSU discharged its first cargo on February 27th.

In parallel EXMAR continues working on various new Floating LNG Liquefaction projects and Floating LNG Regasification projects.

Engineering

EXMAR’s engineering subsidiaries Exmar Offshore Company in Houston and DV Offshore in Paris had continued high utilization rates for their third-party engineering services.

SUPPORTING SERVICES:

Investments

An increase in Vantage Drilling has taken place in Q1 2024 bringing our investment to 12.1%. In addition a 4.1% investment has taken place in PS Marine Holding Ltd, a Brazilian offshore drilling company.

EXMAR’S 2023 ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT AND GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ON MAY 21, 2024

The EXMAR financial report 2023 and all documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 21, 2024 are available on our website > investor relations.

Source: Exmar