EXMAR Ship Management and Anglo-Eastern to join forces with new Joint Venture

EXMAR Ship Management (“EXMAR”) and Anglo-Eastern Univan Group (“Anglo-Eastern”) have announced the formation of a joint venture (“JV”) dedicated to the newbuilding supervision and vessel management of LNG carriers for third-party owners. The joint venture, AEX LNG Management, brings together two of the leading names in ship management and LNG ship management, with more than 70 years of combined industry experience. Based in Singapore, AEX LNG Management will draw on EXMAR’s niche expertise in the LNG sector, while leveraging the systems, resources and global reach of Anglo-Eastern to provide specialist services for the growing LNG carrier market.

Services will include newbuilding planning and supervision, ship management, crewing and training via Anglo-Eastern’s network of strategically located maritime training centres and state-of-the-art simulators. “I look forward to combining EXMAR’s unique competencies in the LNG space with our crewing and training solutions in order to offer our customers a platform for LNG ship management that carries the same depth and strength as we have in our other tanker segments,” said Peter Cremers, Executive Chairman of Anglo-Eastern. Said Nicolas Saverys, Chairman of EXMAR Ship Management, “I am sure that our vast LNG ship management expertise (since 1974) in combination with the global network of Anglo-Eastern will create exciting synergies that will change the third-party LNG ship management game”.

Source: EXMAR Ship Management