ExoTechnologies and Pontoon & Dock Unveil World’s First 100% Recyclable Pontoon Floats, Transforming Waterways Forever

What if the docks, houseboats, and marinas gracing our rivers and seas did not just coexist with nature—but actively protected it? Thanks to a groundbreaking partnership between ExoTechnologies Limited, a leader in sustainable composite technologies, and The Pontoon & Dock Company Limited, the UK’s foremost supplier of floating pontoon systems, that future is now.

Together, these companies are introducing the world’s first 100% recyclable pontoon floats, a revolutionary innovation powered by ExoTechnologies’ proprietary DANU Composite Technology. Launching in 2025, this breakthrough will debut across four key floating home developments in Yorkshire, Scotland, Hampshire, and Norfolk, offering 97% recyclable homes that set a new global benchmark in sustainable water-based living.

But the impact doesn’t stop there. These recyclable floats will also be made available to pontoon manufacturers and suppliers across the UK, Ireland, Spain, Portugal, and Italy, sparking a wave of eco-friendly change in marine infrastructure worldwide.

Why This Innovation Matters Now

Our waterways are under siege. Pollutants, degrading ecosystems, and unsustainable materials are jeopardising marine environments globally. This partnership doesn’t just aim to reduce harm—it rewrites the narrative entirely.

Neill Walker, Head of Sustainability at The Pontoon & Dock Company, emphasised:

“We’re not just improving water quality—we’re transforming how industries approach sustainability. For the first time, marina operators, waterway planners, and homebuilders can choose solutions that align with their environmental values without compromising performance.”

The recyclable floats represent a leap forward in sustainable design, tackling the long-lasting damage caused by traditional materials like concrete, polystyrene, and plastic.

The Game-Changing Technology

At the heart of this breakthrough is DANU Composite Technology, a material that redefines marine innovation. Unlike conventional options, DANU is lightweight, durable, and endlessly recyclable. Its unparalleled combination of performance and sustainability addresses one of the marine sector’s most urgent challenges: how to maintain functionality while reducing environmental impact.

Shane Mugan, Founder of ExoTechnologies, explains:

“DANU is more than just a material—it’s a mindset. Together with Pontoon & Dock, we are proving that sustainability can be powerful, scalable, and beautiful. This partnership challenges every assumption about how marine infrastructure should be built and rebuilt.”

A Vision for 2025 and Beyond

The first applications of these recyclable floats will appear in four floating home developments across the UK, each designed to integrate seamlessly into natural ecosystems. By making these floats widely available across Europe, the partnership is driving a global shift toward sustainable waterways.

Simon Nadin, Managing Director of The Pontoon & Dock Company, added:

“Every great innovation starts with a bold question. Ours was simple: Why settle for incremental progress when we can redefine the standard? This partnership proves that innovation and sustainability aren’t just compatible—they’re inseparable.”

A Legacy of Leadership

Founded in 2009, The Pontoon & Dock Company has led the UK’s floating pontoon market, providing bespoke, high-quality solutions for commercial, leisure, and industrial applications. Under Simon Nadin’s leadership since 2021, the company has championed eco-friendly practices and delivered innovative solutions to meet modern demands.

Meanwhile, ExoTechnologies has established itself as a pioneer in sustainable composites. Its proprietary DANU Composite Technology is setting a new standard in materials science, delivering solutions that are lighter, stronger, and fully recyclable.

Together, these two companies are shaping the future—not just for their industries but for the waterways and communities they serve.

ExoTechnologies is transforming the future of sustainable materials with its proprietary DANU Composite Technology, a fully recyclable, high-performance solution for industries ranging from marine to aerospace. Headquartered in Douglas, Isle of Man, the company is setting a new global standard for innovation and environmental responsibility.

Source: ExoTechnologies