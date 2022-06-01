Expanding the reach – our service in Africa grows with the confirmed acquisition of the container liner business of Deutsche Afrika-Linien (DAL)

After signing a framework agreement in March, we are happy to announce that we successfully closed the acquisition of the container liner business of German carrier Deutsche Afrika-Linien (DAL) today. All responsible antitrust authorities have approved the transaction. We will now start to fully integrate DAL’s container liner activities into our business – the integration will be moving at a swift pace.

Our CEO, Rolf Habben Jansen, is looking forward to welcoming the new colleagues to Hapag-Lloyd: “We are very excited about closing the deal. The acquisition of DAL strengthens our position in Africa and will be an excellent addition to our existing activities on the continent. Especially our service offering from and to South Africa will benefit from this. It’s great that the colleagues from DAL will join us at Hapag-Lloyd. With their particular expertise in the South African market, they will support us in developing our business on the continent in the years to come.”

In the interest of business continuity, please continue to reach out to your usual contacts at Hapag-Lloyd and DAL. Your DAL contacts will stay the same for the time being. Over the next weeks, we will contact you individually to discuss the way forward.

Rich in history, DAL is an established shipping company for containerised cargo and operates with four liner services between Europe, South Africa and the Indian Ocean. Its headquarters are located in Hamburg, and it employs more than 150 people, who are located in DAL’s own offices in South Africa and Germany. In addition, DAL is represented in 47 countries by third-party agents. In terms of capacity, DAL counts with a 6,589 TEU container ship and a container fleet of around 17,800 owned and leased containers, which have been taken over by Hapag-Lloyd as part of the acquisition.

Source: Hapag-Lloyd