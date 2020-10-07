Expansion of co-op between RAI, ports atop agenda

In a meeting with the members of the Iranian Private Ports Association, Head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (known as RAI) Saeed Rasouli has stressed the expansion of cooperation between his organization and the country’s ports, IRIB reported on Monday.

In this meeting, which was aimed at the expansion of cooperation and investment in the logistics and rail transportation industry of the country, Rasouli referred to RAI’s new approach for accelerating the development of the rail transportation industry and emphasized his company’s readiness to attract investment in the field of logistics and railway development.

“Now the company has the best land, equipment and up-to-date technology, as well as specialized and committed manpower at its service and according to the new approach of the company, RAI is ready to cooperate and attract private sector investments,” the official said.

Further in the meeting, Mohammad Sadegh Kaveh, head of the Iranian Private Ports Association, welcomed the opportunity for cooperation with the railway company and called for an operational plan for implementation of agreements in this regard.

It was also decided in the meeting that a joint committee would be formed with the presence of representatives of RAI and the Iranian Private Ports Association to develop a roadmap for mutual cooperation.

This committee is going to hold periodic meetings during which cooperation programs will be approved to be implemented more quickly.

Earlier this year, Iranian Transport and Urban Development Minister Mohammad Eslami stated that connecting the production centers and cargo hubs to the national railway network is one of the main programs of the government.

The minister mentioned the government’s efforts for the expansion of railway network and said, “We have currently 14,000 kilometers of railway throughout the country, 14,000 kilometers are under study and construction, and it is expected that the length of the national railway network will reach 28,000 kilometers by the next five years.”

As previously reported, the transit of basic goods to the ports via railway network has increased significantly in the current Iranian calendar year (began on March 20) compared to the previous year.

Source: Tehran Times