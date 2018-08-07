Experience the future of ship management: Hanseaticsoft to launch Crewing 2.0

Hanseaticsoft GmbH a provider of innovative, cloud-based maritime software, is exhibiting at this year’s SMM in Hamburg, the leading international maritime trade fair and will be officially launching their updated and enhanced crewing module, Crewing 2.0, available within Cloud Fleet Manager (CFM).

Cloud Fleet Manager is the company’s web-based platform which allows information to be centralised, processed and accessed in real time using apps and mobile devices. The Crewing module helps optimise crewing processes, including the interaction, administration and appraisal of seafarers, with intelligent features available to support companies in every phase of their daily business.

Hanseaticsoft’s Crewing 2.0 offers improved performance and responsiveness, plus it’s now available in any browser and optimised for use on smaller screens, such as tablets. There are many new functionalities and enhancements, including an expanded Payroll module and the ability for seamen to log into Cloud Ship Manager to autonomously enter their rest hours on board.

New features include a Travel Expenses app, which allows the crew to enter travel requests and related expenses directly while on board, a Cashbox app to ease the handling of cash on board (in multiple currencies), a Bonded Store app functioning as an onboard shop and a Pharmacy app to manage medication on board, plus a new Crew Portal so seamen can manage their data and documents autonomously. Additionally, the solution has been extended so that it can now also be used by third-party crew managers and agencies, enabling them to coordinate the crew management for multiple companies according to their specific requirements and guidelines.

Alexander Buchmann, Managing Director of Hanseaticsoft GmbH said, “We’re delighted to be exhibiting at SMM and to showcase our new and improved crewing solution. Managing crews across multiple ships and teams can be complex, expensive and time-consuming, leading to wasted resources and low quality work.

“Our crewing solution has helped shipping companies overcome these challenges, making the management of crewing processes simpler and more transparent. Information can be accessed and added instantly with visibility across all crew processes available wherever it’s needed via the internet.

“We look forward to meeting delegates at SMM and welcoming visitors to our stand for a demonstration of Crewing 2.0. Our team also looks forward to discuss other innovations in the pipeline we are developing to further improve ship management in the future,” adds Mr Buchmann.

Hanseaticsoft is currently working on new purchase integration for their Maintenance module. Purchase requests will be able to be initiated directly in Maintenance, so the user doesn’t have to switch modules or tabs. This means crews can manage everything maintenance related including the procurement of new spare parts in one application.

Source: Hanseaticsoft