Experienced Management Team Launch GL Terminal, An Innovative and Digitally Focused Inland Container Depot to Serve Jakarta and Surrounding Areas

In response to increasing demand in Indonesia for world-class Inland Container Depot (ICD) facilities, two Indonesian-based entrepreneurs launched PT. Good Logistics (GL) Terminal in late 2020. The facility is based in Jakarta, only 10km from Jakarta port, and has an annual throughput capacity of 180,000 TEUs. In addition to state-of-the-art material handling equipment (MHE), GL Terminal utilizes technology and digital innovation to make the user experience easier and more efficient, while ensuring greater visibility into the process and higher quality for all users.

The experienced team of entrepreneurs and innovators comprises Pak Soehono Koenarto and Paul Good, who between them have experience in owning and managing logistics, exporting, manufacturing, and FMCG businesses. After many years of doing business in Indonesia they realized that there was a need and a demand for ICD facilities in Indonesia that utilized best-in-class management and quality and would help overcome some of the traditional challenges in the local market. “We believe that there is a demand for world-class facilities in Indonesia and launched GL Terminal in response. Our aim is to be leading provider in this market and to provide a product that includes service quality, compliance, health, safety, and environmental sustainability,” said Pak Soehono Koenarto. With a focus on enabling technology and innovation, Paul Good stated that “GL Terminal was designed and built to utilize technology and digital innovations to increase productivity, quality, and service levels, and to provide levels of service that are standard in other countries.”

GL Terminal benefits from a strategic location that is adjacent to the Jakarta Outer Ring Road TOL and less than 10kms from Tg Priok Jakarta Port. This location also provides direct access to arterial highways allowing for a rapid and efficient response to customers’ import/export and distribution requirements. The GL Terminal is situated on a three hectare concreted yard that has available land for expansion and includes a range of MHE for laden and empty container stacking. On-site employees receive internal and external training programs and comply with government regulations on manpower and hold international certification from the Institute of International Container Lessors (IICL). With a capacity of close to 2,000 TEUs per day, separate import and export gates allow for efficient access, while a range of on-site services in addition to storage include surveys, maintenance, cleaning, 24/7 access and operations, and full security.

In addition to an excellent location and knowledgeable management team that is led by Nanang Faruq, a 20-year industry veteran, GL Terminal is partnering with logistics technology disruptors such as Logol (www.logol.com) who offer seamless connectivity and payment facilities with the ports, including electronic gate passes and electronic payment of gate in/gate out fees that will speed up activities.

Technological deployments will include a robust in-house Container Depot Management System, QR Code implementation for loading and un-loading, and real-time EDI reporting based on customer request. Developments in the pipeline include a real time web dashboard and barrier gate automation.

While GL Terminal is new to the market its founders and management team are not. This brings an ability to start with a clear vision and a clean slate to disrupt traditional practices in the local market, with a view to driving up productivity, innovation, and compliance levels that are expected in other markets and are in demand from shipping companies, shippers, and forwarders.

Source: GL Terminal