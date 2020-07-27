Experienced Ship Manager and Marine Sales Leader Johan Gustafsson joins Ocean Technologies Group

Experienced maritime technology and Ship Management executive Johan Gustafsson has joined Ocean Technologies Group, as our Chief Revenue Officer.

Johan’s experience in maritime technology businesses spans two decades with blue-chip organisations including Transas, Wartsila and most recently with Wallem Ship Management, as its Chief Operating Officer. Having started his career in the Swedish Armed Forces, Johan had a long association with Transas where he led the Global Sales team before a merger with Wartsila, whereupon Johan became the Director of Global Sales for Wartsila Voyage Solutions.

Johan said: “I am passionate about technology-enabled transformation in the maritime industry and its potential to improve safety and the efficiency of seafarers, ships and the marine environment. I identified Ocean Technologies Group as being uniquely placed to drive these initiatives forward and make the most of the opportunities digitalization affords. I’m really looking forward to being a part of the Ocean team and to putting my experience in marine technology and ship management in to helping our team offer best service to our customers, users and partners in the maritime world”.

In welcoming Johan to the team Group CEO Manish Singh commented: “I have always known Johan to be highly proactive in finding solutions for the ever-changing world our customers and users operate in. Throughout his career, Johan has worked with most of the leading ship owners, operators and managers, they have been his customers, peers and colleagues. He therefore adds tremendous experience to our team and will enable us to serve our markets better. Attracting and developing the foremost maritime talent is a vital part of our strategy and I could not be more delighted that Johan has joined a team that I am immensely proud of. Johan and I are looking forward to working closely with our customers as we partner together for a post-COVID operating environment at sea and ashore.”

As the Group’s Chief Revenue Officer, Johan will lead Account Management, Customer Support and Sales teams based globally across Ocean Technologies Group comapanies. Johan will be based in the Group’s Norwegian office and reports to Group CEO Manish Singh.

Source: Ocean Technologies Group