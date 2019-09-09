Expert debt capital markets Partner joins WFW London

Watson Farley & Williams (“WFW”) is delighted that highly regarded capital markets partner Simon Ovenden has joined the firm’s London office today. Prior to joining WFW, Simon was head of Simmons & Simmons’ London Debt Capital Market Group and also previously led Cleary Gottlieb’s English law capital markets practice.

With over 30 years’ experience of debt and equity capital markets transactions, Simon advises both underwriters and issuers (corporate and sovereign) across the full spectrum of capital markets products. Simon’s practice has been focussed on European, Asian and emerging markets, including Russia, Africa, Pakistan, India and Kazakhstan.

WFW Managing Partner Lothar Wegener commented: “Debt capital markets expertise is an increasingly vital part of the firm’s core sectors of energy and transport and a heavy hitter such as Simon joining represents our continued commitment to our investment strategy in this area. There is no question his technical expertise, market knowledge and reputation will enhance the breadth and depth of our offering across financing sources in our key sectors. I’m delighted to welcome him to the firm”.

WFW Managing Partner Chris Lowe added: “Simon will be working closely with London-based capital markets and structured finance Partner, Rob McBride and the rest of our global capital markets and structured products team. In particular, his experience in emerging markets will complement the firm’s growing African project development and finance practice following the arrival of Partner Titus Edjua from Clifford Chance in April this year”.

Simon said: “I’m very excited to be adding my experience to WFW’s universally acknowledged sector expertise. The excellent reputation and relationships the firm enjoys within its specialist sectors make it a natural choice to advise them on the full spectrum of financing activities and products. I very much look forward to working with all my new colleagues at WFW”.

Source: Watson Farley & Williams (“WFW”)