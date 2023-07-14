Expert jury to assess eighty six #IAPH2023 Sustainability Awards candidates in six categories

IAPH is very proud to announce the candidature of a record 86 projects by IAPH members for the #IAPH2023 Sustainability Awards, with the winners to be announced at the upcoming IAPH World Ports Conference in Abu Dhabi at the gala dinner on 1 November.

IAPH Technical Director Antonis Michail commented : “We are delighted to oversee this year’s participation of 48 different ports from 31 countries, offering a balanced geographical coverage of all regions of the IAPH membership. We sincerely thank all submitters for sharing their high-quality sustainability initiatives which can be viewed on the World Ports Sustainability Program website under the projects portfolio portal.”

The tough challenge now passes to our jury of experts who have already started evaluating the projects as of 10 July. The jury will define the eighteen finalists, namely the top-3 projects in each of the six categories, by the end of August. A public vote will then be launched among the finalists on the WPSP website in September.

Our esteemed jurists for 2023 (Picture above from left to right, top to bottom) are:

Dr Geraldine Knatz – professor of practice University of Southern California

Gerald Munjanganja – line manager, Seatrade

Barbara Salgado – editor-at-large, Mundomaritimo

Dr Christopher Wooldridge – joint science coordinator, EcoPorts

Namrata Nadkarni – founder and CEO, Intent Communications

Mark Assaf – chief human resources development, UNCTAD TrainForTrade

Ines Nastali – editor, Ports & Harbors

Dr Cleopatra Doumbia-Henry- former president World Maritime University and Dominica’s candidate, IMO secretary-general

IAPH Managing Director Patrick Verhoeven commented : “We are very grateful for the dedicated work undertaken by our expert jury who have volunteered their time to scrutinise this year’s record number of entries, which are also of a very high quality.”

The expert evaluation and the results of the public vote will co-determine the final winners with the final decision going to the jury. The winners will be announced during the dedicated ceremony at the gala dinner of the IAPH World Ports Conference in Abu Dhabi on 1 November. We wish good luck to all award candidates for this year’s intense competition.

Source: IAPH