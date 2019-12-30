Experts warn of terror threat as piracy cases rise

As the number of recorded piracy incidents in the Singapore Strait rises, so has the level of concern among security experts of a potential terror threat.

A string of attempts last week brought the total number of incidents this year to 30, up from the eight incidents in both the straits of Malacca and Singapore last year, nine in 2017 and only two in 2016.

Security experts and observers say terrorists could exploit the same loopholes to wreak havoc as they stress the need for countries in the region to work together through joint patrols and intelligence-sharing.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, together with the Republic of Singapore Navy and Police Coast Guard, is stepping up patrols, said a spokesman for the MPA.

Source: The Straits Times