Exploring opportunities for Indonesia in decarbonizing shipping

Indonesia, as the world’s largest archipelago with a major shipping fleet and a geographic location close to multiple strategic waterways, is a key player in the decarbonization of the maritime sector.

Indonesia is focusing on energy transition as one of three priority areas for its presidency of the G20. It presents a good opportunity to discuss shipping decarbonization and the opportunities in renewable energy production in the run up to the Bali G20 Summit (15-16 November).

Against this backdrop, IMO, in collaboration with the Governments of Indonesia and Denmark, co-organized and co-sponsored* a conference in Bali, Indonesia (27-28 October). It focused on the necessity of the decarbonization of the shipping sector and explored opportunities for Indonesia and members of the G20 to take leadership in advancing this important agenda.

Through a programme of high-level in-person panels, exhibitions and a guided workshop, key decision-makers and senior advisers from Indonesia and other countries, leading business representatives from the maritime value-chain, from ship-owners and operators to cargo owners, ports, energy producers and financial institutions, academia and civil society, were apprised of the need to decarbonize shipping. They were also informed of the opportunities it creates, including an understanding of the decarbonization pathways and the fuels and technologies that can be deployed.

The conference builds upon some of the opportunities in ensuring a “just and equitable” transition of international shipping as presented during IMO’s 2nd Alternative Fuel Symposium which took place on 21 October. See more here: IMO Symposium on alternative low- and zero-carbon fuels for shipping.

Discussions will continue during IMO’s side-event at COP 27 on 10 November. Organized together with the World Bank, UNCTAD and IRENA, it will further explore opportunities for developing countries in renewable energy production for shipping. See more here: Producing future marine fuels: opportunities for renewable energy production in developing countries.

Source: IMO