Exploris selects Cloud Fleet Manager to enhance Ship Management

Exhibition cruise company working with Lloyd’s Register to optimise fleet operations.

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has been selected by newly formed expedition cruise company Exploris, to provide an integrated application for its fleet operations with the Cloud Fleet Manager (CFM) platform.

Exploris will use CFM’s comprehensive portfolio to streamline its ship management processes and increase overall efficiency. With more than 40 different applications, CFM offers a single cloud-based source of real-time information for employees, crews at sea, and external partners. The modules are adapted to each department’s individual needs, ensuring that workflows are streamlined, and relevant information is always available.

Cloud Fleet Manager will provide Exploris with a centralised platform to manage all aspects of its fleet operations, from maintenance and compliance to voyage planning and purchasing. The software will ensure the highest levels of efficiency, reducing downtime and increasing operational reliability.

With a focus on offering small-scale, intimate expeditions to remote areas, Exploris prides itself on providing its passengers with a unique and unforgettable travel experience. The company’s team of experienced and certified captains and officers, together with expert expedition leaders, ensures the safety and comfort of passengers while exploring the world’s farthest reaches.

David Blouin, Executive Vice-President Marine Operations at Exploris said: “We are thrilled to be working with LR and leveraging the power of Cloud Fleet Manager. As we set out to change the expedition cruise industry, it is essential that we have the right technology in place to support our operations. We believe that Cloud Fleet Manager is the perfect fit for our company, and we look forward to working together to create a new standard for sustainable and responsible cruising.”

Cloud Fleet Manager has been designed with the needs of the maritime industry in mind and provides a comprehensive solution for fleet management. The software’s user-friendly interface, real-time data access, and advanced analytics capabilities make it the ideal choice for companies like Exploris looking to streamline their operations and improve their overall performance.

Martin Taylor, CEO of LR Digital Solutions said: “Exploris’ commitment to sustainability and responsibility aligns perfectly with our mission at LR, and we are excited to support their vision through our software. Cloud Fleet Manager allows companies like Exploris to focus on what they do best, providing unforgettable experiences for their passengers while our system handles the rest.”

Source: Lloyd’s Register