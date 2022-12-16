Export customs process change

We have been notified by Baltic Hub (previous name: DCT) terminal at Gdansk about change of export customs process.

Starting as of 01/01/2023, Customs office will allow to load export containers to vessels only when CEN number field in Navis (port operating system) is populated with MRN number. That needs to be done latest one hour prior to regular cargo cut off for a given vessel departing out of Baltic Hub, Gdansk.

Containers which miss this cut off, will be stopped automatically. Customs stop can be removed only by updating CEN number field in Navis and sending information to [email protected] that CEN number was populated.

Please kindly review your current process with your customs agents to make sure above is followed.

Source: Maersk