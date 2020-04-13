Exports from Ridley Terminals reach 6-month high, driven by thermal coal: Prince Rupert

Ridley Terminals in Prince Rupert, British Columbia, exported 798,751 mt of thermal and metallurgical coal in February, up 25.2% from the previous month, Prince Rupert Port Authority data showed.

Combined met and thermal exports were at their highest in February since over 1 million mt was exported in September 2019. The increase was largely driven by about a 100,000 st increase in thermal exports month on month at Ridley Terminals.

Coal exports jumped 155% from the year-ago month and compared with the first two months of 2019, exports in January and February this year were up 29.3%.

Thermal exports in February totaled 331,896 mt, up 43.3% month on month. There were no thermal exports through Ridley Terminals in the year-ago month.

Ridley’s thermal exports also reached a five-month high in February.

Exports in the first two months were also up 30.2% from the same period last year.

February met exports totaled 466,855, up 14.8% from January and up 48.8% from the year-ago month. Met exports through Ridley also reached their highest level in five months.

Met exports rose 2% over the first two months compared with the year-ago period.

Petcoke February exports were at 149,865 mt, up 98.7% month on month and 176% higher from February 2019. Compared with January and February of 2019, combined petcoke exports in the corresponding period this year increased 21.9%.

Source: Platts