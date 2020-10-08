Extended strike could close the Johan Sverdrup field

Recent News

  

If the ongoing strike on the Norwegian continental shelf continues until 14 October, the Johan Sverdrup field in the North Sea will have to close production until further notice.
The union Lederne has taken out 43 members at Johan Sverdrup and production here has not been affected so far.

This situation would change if the strike continues into the 14 October. This is due to the scheduled rotation of personnel as there would not be sufficient capacity and competence in key operational functions at Johan Sverdrup.

We hope that in the intervening period there may be a settlement between The Norwegian Oil and Gas Association and the union.

The Johan Sverdrup field in the North Sea. (Photo: Arne Reidar Mortensen)

Source: Equinor

