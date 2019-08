Extension of option for long-term charter of the FPSO Dhirubhai-1

Ocean Yield ASA (“Ocean Yield”) currently has an option agreement with Aker Energy AS (“Aker Energy”) for a long-term bareboat charter of the FPSO Dhirubhai-1. The option expires on 1st September 2019.

Ocean Yield has today agreed with Aker Energy to extend the option period until 31st December 2019 against additional compensation.

Source: Ocean Yield ASA