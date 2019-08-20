Exxon Mobil : ‘ExxonMobil, NNPC pact ‘ll be profitable under Kyari ‘

Exxonmobil Chairman and Managing Director in Nigeria Mr. Paul McGrath is optimistic that its pact with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) will be fruitful under the Mallam Mele Kyari-led management.

McGrath spoke during a visit to NNPC Group Managing Director Mallam Mele Kyari, in Abuja.

According to him, early signals, based on the study of Kyari’s rich action plans, anchored on collaborative approach with stakeholders, indicated that the future would not only be profitable, but would usher in new levels of investments and growth in the industry.

He pledged the support of ExxonMobil companies and affiliates in Nigeria to ensure a smooth sail and desired outcomes for Kyari’s vision and aspirations.

Welcoming the delegation to NNPC Towers, Kyari described ExxonMobil as one of NNPC’s best partners, noting that the corporation would work assiduously with the oil firm to ensure that it returned to its position as the biggest producer of crude oil in Nigeria.

On the liquidated NNPC outstanding cash call obligations to ExxonMobil, the NNPC chief commended the company’s management for its support through the period of indebtedness while assuring that the corporation would never go back to that path.

