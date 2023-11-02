Exxon Mobil leads conversations on X among top 10 oil and gas companies in 2023, finds GlobalData

Exxon Mobil Corp has emerged as the top company with 28% share of conversations among the top 10 most mentioned oil and gas companies on social media platform “X” in 2023 (01 January to 31 October), reveals the Social Media Analytics Platform of GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

The remaining nine most mentioned oil and gas companies in 2023 are Chevron Corp with 17% share of voice, Saudi Arabian Oil Co (10%), TotalEnergies SE (10%), Petroliam Nasional Bhd (8%), Equinor ASA (6%), Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (6%), Petroleo Brasileiro SA (5%), Occidental Petroleum Corp (5%), Eni SpA (5%).

The highest rise in influencers conversations around Exxon Mobil was noticed in January 2023, when the company announced to start $1.2 billion refinery expansion in Texas. Influencers opine that this expansion signifies a shift back to a period of consistent growth in refining capacity achieved by refining process improvements and the addition of new equipment to current facilities.

Shreyasee Majumder, Social Media Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “The social media discussions around oil prices spiked up more than 30% in October, as influencers exchanged their opinion on how oil prices remain volatile amid the geopolitical tension of the Israel-Hamas war which raised supply concerns. Additionally, there seems to be a focus on the fluctuating crude oil prices, which experienced a surge following the OPEC’s unexpected decision to cut production.”

The unveiling of Chevron’s $75 billion stock buyback, and the dividend hike sparked an array of conversations among influencers. The decision ought to be interpreted as promising for shareholders since it implies that the company appears to be confident in its financial forecast going forward. The positive responses from influencer discussions indicate that investors tend to be optimistic about Chevron’s plans and believe that the share buyback strategy will help the business grow and remain stable.

Saudi Arabian Oil Co. captured 10% share among the top 10 O&G companies, making it the third most cited O&G company. Influencers’ opinions on Saudi Aramco varied; certain individuals highlight the company’s adverse impact on the environment and furthermore consumer demanded transparency. However, influencer sentiments were positive for the company’s remarkable financial success in achieving transcendent net annual income of US$161.1 billion in 2022. They also appreciated the company for the fiscal year 2022 strong growth trajectory in the energy industry despite obstacles in the competitive environment.

Source: GlobalData