Exxon Mobil says looks forward to first LNG export from Mozambique later this year

in Freight News 24/05/2022

Exxon Mobil Corp is looking forward to the first export of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Mozambique later this year as it continues work on the Rovuma project, its head of global LNG Peter Clarke told the World Gas Conference on Tuesday.

The 3.4 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) Coral LNG project operated by Italy’s Eni processes natural gas from Area 4 resources in the Rovuma Basin, off Mozambique’s coast.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

