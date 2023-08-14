Exxon overhauling reformer at Beaumont, Texas refinery -sources

ExxonMobil XOM.N is overhauling a reformer at its 619,024 barrel-per-day (bpd) Beaumont, Texas refinery said people familiar with plant operations on Friday.

The 75,000-bpd PTR-3 continuous catalytic reformer was shut on Thursday, the sources said. The planned overhaul is expected to take three weeks to complete.

“We are conducting maintenance activities at our Beaumont complex,” said Exxon spokesperson Lauren Kight. “We expect to meet customer contractual agreements.”

Kight did not identify the unit undergoing maintenance.

PTR-3 is the smaller of two reformers at the refinery. Reformers convert refining byproducts into octane-boosting components added to unfinished gasoline to create premium gasoline.

Soure: Reuters (Reporting by Erwin Seba, Editing by Chris Reese)