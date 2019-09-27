Exxon sells 2 Nov-loading Russian Sokol crude at lower premiums – sources

Exxon Mobil has sold two Russian Sokol crude cargoes loading in November at lower premiums of around $6.9 a barrel to Dubai quotes, three trade sources said.

The company offered three Sokol crude cargoes to load over Nov. 2-6, Nov. 8-12 and Nov. 28 – Dec. 2 via a tender, and two of the three cargoes were sold, they said

Details of the buyer were not immediately known; companies do not typically comment on such commercial matters

Prior to this, ONGC sold a November-loading Sokol crude at premiums of around $7.1 a barrel to Dubai quotes

Source: Reuters (Reporting By Shu Zhang; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)